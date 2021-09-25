ChennaiCHENNAI 25 September 2021 00:58 IST
Comments
Tusks, antlers seized from car
Updated: 25 September 2021 00:59 IST
Seven injured in road accident
Seven persons were injured after a car driven by an advocate hit another car, an autorickshaw and two motorbikes on Thursday midnight.
The police seized six elephant tusks and antlers from a businessman’s car which was damaged in the accident.
The police said Radhakrishnan, 57, a lawyer from Anna Nagar, was driving under the influence of alcohol. While checking the damaged car which was driven by Wilson, a businessman, the police found six elephant tusks and a pair of antlers in it.
More In Chennai
Read more...