Tusks, antlers seized from car

25 September 2021 00:58 IST

Seven injured in road accident

Seven persons were injured after a car driven by an advocate hit another car, an autorickshaw and two motorbikes on Thursday midnight.

The police seized six elephant tusks and antlers from a businessman’s car which was damaged in the accident.

The police said Radhakrishnan, 57, a lawyer from Anna Nagar, was driving under the influence of alcohol. While checking the damaged car which was driven by Wilson, a businessman, the police found six elephant tusks and a pair of antlers in it.

