Turtle conservationist honoured

CHENNAI

05 February 2021 00:29 IST

Supraja Dharini makes it to Explorers Club-50 People Changing the World

TREE Foundation’s founder-chairperson Supraja Dharini has been awarded a place in the inaugural Explorers Club-50 People Changing the World, in recognition of her work to protect sea turtles. She has been working with fishermen and various government agencies in the field since 2002. “Receiving this prestigious award puts our country firmly on the conservation map and shows the world that we are making an effort to protect our marine heritage and wildlife. Being the first woman from South India is truly an honour,” she said.

