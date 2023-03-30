HamberMenu
Turkish flight diverted to Chennai

The flight, which landed at 12.20 p.m. after the crew reported unruly behaviour of a passenger and docked at parking stand 45, left for Singapore at around 2 p.m

March 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Murali N. Krishnaswamy

A Turkish Airlines flight, on March 30, from Istanbul to Singapore was diverted to Chennai, after the flight crew reported a case of unruly behaviour of a passenger. A spokesperson for Chennai airport said that the crew radioed for security assistance.

The Boeing 777-300ER, flight TK54, was crossing Nellore, at 11.43 a.m., when the commander requested air traffic control clearance to divert.

Another aviation source said the passenger, who was inebriated, first attacked the cabin crew and then tried to harm himself.

The flight, which landed at 12.20 p.m. and docked at parking stand 45, left for Singapore at around 2 p.m.

