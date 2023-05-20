Tunnelling work to soon start at Light House station for Chennai Metro Rail work

May 20, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Months after Marina Beach was barricaded for Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.’s phase II project work, the work to build a tunnel will start in a few months. This station named Light House is a part of corridor 4 of the phase II project and runs for 26.1 km from Light House to Poonamallee. While half the stretch from Light House till Kodambakkam will be underground, the rest will be an elevated stretch up to Poonamallee. Madhavaram to SIPCOT (corridor 3) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) are the other corridors which are now constructed for the 116 km phase II project.

A tunnel boring machine will be lowered at the Light House station in August and by the end of 2025, it will create a tunnel till Boat Club. Similarly, sometime later this year, one more machine will drill through the same distance and twin tunnels will be built for running trains in the underground network in two years.

The tunnel boring machine named Flamingo has a diameter of 6.670 metres, a length of 110 metres and weighs nearly 700 tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The machine, which has just gone through the Factory Acceptance Test at Alinjivakkam village in Tiruvallur, will be dismantled and taken to the Light House station site part by part in the coming weeks.

At present, the TBM launching shaft construction is under way at this station and the TBM will be assembled by August. It will bore at a depth of 29 metres under the ground.

The tunnelling work is on in Madhavaram for both corridor 3 and corridor 5.