Tunnelling under the Adyar begins as part of Metro Rail’s phase II project

December 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) tunnel boring machine (TBM) ‘Kaveri’ has started drilling under the Adyar riverbed as part of the phase II project for the city.

Adyar Junction is one of the important stations on corridor 3 (Madhavaram-Siruseri SIPCOT) of the upcoming ₹61,843-crore phase II project. In February, ‘Kaveri’ was launched at Greenways Road Metro (also a part of corridor 3) and started tunnelling towards Adyar Junction.

A total distance of 1.2 km needs to be covered to build a tunnel between Greenways Road and Adyar Junction, which includes a 400-m stretch underneath the Adyar and the iconic Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge. Of the twin TBMs, ‘Kaveri’ has tunnelled a distance of 583 m and has reached the Adyar riverbed, while ‘Adyar’ has covered 250 m so far and will arrive under the riverbed in another 20 days.

According to officials of CMRL, it is a challenging process to tunnel under the riverbed, and they have to carry it out without causing any settlement issues. While the riverbed ranges in depth from 3 m to 5 m, the track will be laid at a depth of about 18 m.

“We will monitor the face pressure of the TBM and check other geological conditions on a daily basis. We expect that ‘Kaveri’ will finish tunnelling in three months,” an official said. The work at Adyar Junction station is in the initial phase and will pick up pace soon, officials added.