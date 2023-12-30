GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tunnelling under the Adyar begins as part of Metro Rail’s phase II project

While the riverbed ranges in depth from 3 m to 5 m, the track will be laid at a depth of about 18 m

December 30, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Officials say the work at Adyar Junction station is in the initial phase and will pick up pace soon.

Officials say the work at Adyar Junction station is in the initial phase and will pick up pace soon. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chennai Metro Rail Limited’s (CMRL) tunnel boring machine (TBM) ‘Kaveri’ has started drilling under the Adyar riverbed as part of the phase II project for the city.

Adyar Junction is one of the important stations on corridor 3 (Madhavaram-Siruseri SIPCOT) of the upcoming ₹61,843-crore phase II project. In February, ‘Kaveri’ was launched at Greenways Road Metro (also a part of corridor 3) and started tunnelling towards Adyar Junction.

A total distance of 1.2 km needs to be covered to build a tunnel between Greenways Road and Adyar Junction, which includes a 400-m stretch underneath the Adyar and the iconic Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge. Of the twin TBMs, ‘Kaveri’ has tunnelled a distance of 583 m and has reached the Adyar riverbed, while ‘Adyar’ has covered 250 m so far and will arrive under the riverbed in another 20 days.

According to officials of CMRL, it is a challenging process to tunnel under the riverbed, and they have to carry it out without causing any settlement issues. While the riverbed ranges in depth from 3 m to 5 m, the track will be laid at a depth of about 18 m.

“We will monitor the face pressure of the TBM and check other geological conditions on a daily basis. We expect that ‘Kaveri’ will finish tunnelling in three months,” an official said. The work at Adyar Junction station is in the initial phase and will pick up pace soon, officials added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.