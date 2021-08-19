Tunnelling for Chennai Metro Rail phase II likely to start next year

While work on Metro phase II’s elevated stretch has started in some parts of the city, tunnelling work for underground sections is likely to start only early next year.

In the 118.9 km phase II project, the priority has been given to the stretch between Poonamallee and Power House and hence, the construction began a few weeks back. It is likely to be complete in four years, if the contractor meets the deadlines.

Simultaneously, two contracts for the underground stretch from Madhavaram to Taramani have been awarded to Tata Projects and Larsen and Toubro for building stations and tunnels.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), barricades have been put up in many parts of the city and topography studies are under way to assess the nature of the soil before excavation and tunnelling begin.

“The diaphragm wall construction for the underground station will start by November. The machinery will arrive at the sites by the end of next month. After assembling, we plan to start construction in full swing in November. But we will be able to do the tunnelling work only by early next year,” a source said.

Details regarding the boring machines that will be used have been sent by the contractors to CMRL and may be approved shortly. The casting yard for building precast rings for tunnels would also be finalised soon, sources said.

The process is on to finalise other contractors.