Tumour removed

Doctors at the SIMS Hospital removed a tumour, amelobastoma, weighing more than a kg, from the lower jaw of a 38-year-old patient from Tanzania.
The patient was referred to the hospital by his government, said a release. The patient suffered from pain for 14 years. K. Sridhar, head of Craniofacial, Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery, said that the patient had a huge ball-sized tumour that was causing severe pain, swelling and facial deformity. They diagnosed the lump to be an ameloblastoma, that required complex surgical correction.
A team, including reconstructive plastic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and anaesthetists, planned the surgery with advanced 3D CT techniques of medical image processing and printing, tumour resection and fibular resection for graft harvesting, graft shaping and fixation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.