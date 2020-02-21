Chennai

Tumour removed

Doctors at the SIMS Hospital removed a tumour, amelobastoma, weighing more than a kg, from the lower jaw of a 38-year-old patient from Tanzania.

The patient was referred to the hospital by his government, said a release. The patient suffered from pain for 14 years. K. Sridhar, head of Craniofacial, Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery, said that the patient had a huge ball-sized tumour that was causing severe pain, swelling and facial deformity. They diagnosed the lump to be an ameloblastoma, that required complex surgical correction.

A team, including reconstructive plastic surgeons, maxillofacial surgeons and anaesthetists, planned the surgery with advanced 3D CT techniques of medical image processing and printing, tumour resection and fibular resection for graft harvesting, graft shaping and fixation.

