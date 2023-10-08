Tulir’s journey of awareness, orientation, and advocacy 

October 08, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

It was in 2002 that a meeting with Lois Engelbrecht, founder of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Child Sexual Abuse, Queznon City, Philippines, got Vidya Reddy thinking about her desire to address child sexual abuse. A volunteer with the Childline then, Ms. Vidya recalls how this meeting acted as a catalyst in the establishment of TULIR-Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse in 2004. “What struck me the most at that time was how a lot of the focus did not seem to be on the prevention of child sexual abuse, as it should have,” Ms. Vidya says. She founded Tulir in Chennai, along with Nancy Thomas, Alankaar Sharma and T. Vipin, young people who were united in their vision, despite their diverse academic backgrounds. In the last 19 years, Tulir has worked with schools, initiates orientation for stakeholders in the child protection and criminal justice system, extends holistic support to children, and most importantly, focuses on policy and advocacy.

Out-of-the-box approach

In the absence of a template, Tulir could only address sexual violence against children in an out-of-the-box way, drawing heavily from a public health approach, which has worked very well, says Ms. Vidya. “Through our initial stages, we were almost working on marketing the prevention of child sexual abuse to stakeholders. Things have thankfully changed now, for the better,” she says, highlighting the increasing awareness and greater understanding. Helping schools prepare safeguards and put in place child protection policies, advising them on their personal safety programmes, besides helping them address a case appropriately, form an important part of Tulir’s work on the field.

“Child sexual abuse cases are also referred to us, and we provide holistic support if they need legal assistance, navigating the criminal justice system, and this doesn’t just stop with the child, but the families and the whole ecosystem around them as well,” Ms. Vidya explains.

‘Power is in policy’

For the small team at Tulir, all of its work in policy advocacy comes from the experience it has gained while working as field practitioners. “We do a lot of work with policy because that’s where the power is,” Ms. Vidya emphasises.

In the last few years, Tulir has expanded its team. Ms. Vidya says T. Alamu and Sannuthi Suresh have brought in fresh perspectives and energy to the work they do.

“If you can create an impact and a subsequent change in policy, it doesn’t just benefit one child but a whole system. We’ve also firmly trained our focus on data-evidenced advancement of policy,” she says. Tulir also works closely with the health sector to help it effectively manage sexual violence against children.

As its work of creating awareness and speaking about the prevention of child sexual abuse continues, the Tulir team says it wants to make the response from the professional sector, in the event of an incident of abuse, to be more efficacious, and ensure an enabling process for the victims and their families. “We will also keep working on making people realise that far less children will be abused, if adults around them understand the dynamics and nuances of this, and put safeguards in place,” Ms. Vidya says.