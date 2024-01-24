ADVERTISEMENT

Tulir’s annual lecture to be held on January 24

January 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tulir Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse is holding their 10th annual lecture at Lady Andal School in Chennai on Wednesday, January 24, at 6.30 p.m.

In an effort to constantly engage and encourage the larger community of varied stakeholders to take a more proactive role in addressing the sexual abuse of children, this year’s lecture will be delivered by Dr. Alankaar Sharma, senior lecturer, school of health and society, University of Wollongong, Australia.

He will speak on ‘Boys, child sexual abuse and masculinities: Connecting the dots.’ Limited but growing research on boys and child sexual abuse shows that boys experience significant and lasting adverse outcomes. Mr. Alankaar has done in-depth research on adult men survivors’ experiences of child sexual abuse in India.

