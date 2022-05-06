Tuition master gets one year in prison under POCSO Act
A special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a master at a tuition centre to one-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a 15-year-old student of his.
The police said the father of the child had complained about the sexual harassment in 2018.
Based on his complaint, the all-women police, Sembium, registered a case and arrested Loganathan, 42, for charges under section 12 (Punishment for Sexual Harassment) of the POCSO Act.
The special court convicted and sentenced Loganathan to one-year imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹25,000.
