TUCS shop razed, residents trek 2 kilometres for rations

The shifting of a civil supplies shop on Rameswaram Road in T. Nagar without notice has caused hardship to consumers.

Card holders of shop no. HC 007 were told a few days ago that the shop had moved to Mambalam High Road, half a kilometre away.

Consumers were told that the shop would be rebuilt soon. But residents say the big textile shops would encroach on the government land.

“We are all suffering. The ration shop caters to residents of Sarojini Street, Ramanujam Street and Mahalakshmi Street too,” said S. Parthasarthy, a 78-year-old resident of Motilal Street.

Since 1982 he has been purchasing items from this shop. “How can they suddenly shut down the shop without any prior notice? All it required was to pave the path to the shop. It wouldn’t have been an expensive job,” he said.

The civil supplies shop was added to the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society shop in the premises. “The TUCS has existed for over 50 years,” he added. Parthasarathy said the officials told him that a new shop measuring 500 sq ft would come up in three months’ time.

But he is not convinced as already a textile shop in Ranganathan Street had built a five-storey structure behind the shop to house its employees. “The road width is only 25 ft and such activity by several textile shops has caused hygiene and sanitation problems,” he said.

Chitra, a domestic help in several houses on Rameswaram Road was resigned to her fate. “The new shop probably helps residents in that neighbourhood. Now I have to walk a longer distance and carry the heavy load of rice and other provisions,” she rued.

V. Santhanam, a resident of Mahalakshmi Street and Exnora International secretary, said he and his 82-year-old brothers bought their rations form the shop. “Even middle aged people find it difficult to trek home with our rations of rice and other materials. Autorickshaws also refuse to ply the stretch,” he said.

According to him residents’ protests had prevented the move eight months ago.

Last year when a portion of the shop on Rameswaram Road was demolished the debris was left in the premises. Hema R, a 77-year-old resident of the Street, said she had tripped and fallen over the rocks breaking her knee cap. It took her eight months and an expensive surgery for recovery.

V.S. Jayaraman, president of T. Nagar Welfare Association, said the new structure on Mambalam High Road itself was an encroachment. “There are two shops – 7 and 9. The shifting of shop 7 has inconvenienced residents abutting South Usman Road,” Jayaraman said.