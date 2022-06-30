TUCS officials, staff urged to be more customer-friendly

J. Radhakrishnan inspects the facility and interacts with staff

Cooperation, Food, and Consumer Protection Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday advised officials and staff of the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society Ltd. (TUCS) to be more consumer-friendly.

During an inspection of the facilities, he also told them to focus on modernisation. The TUCS runs self-service consumer outlets, fair price shops, gas agencies and fuel outlets, among other services. A health camp was organised for staff of the society. Around 400 persons participated in the camp.

During the inspection, Shankar, Additional Registrar (CA), Mrinalini, Additional Registrar, Chennai Region, Babu, MD TUCS, Thenmozhi and Joint Registrar, Public Distribution System (South), accompanied the Principal Secretary, said a press release.