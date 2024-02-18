TTK Road, once a serene locality with less traffic

February 18, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

“TTK Road was a calm neighbourhood, with row houses, till the early 1980s. I used to walk along the road without hassle or fear of traffic. There were only a few grocery stores and a driving school. These row houses shared common walls and had narrow entrances. These houses started disappearing after 1985 and were slowly replaced by commercial establishments.

A clean area

When I settled down at Demonte Colony in Alwarpet in the 1970s, it was a serene and clean locality, and we used to play shuttle. Children played cricket on the interior roads of the colony as there was hardly any vehicular traffic. I used to get groceries and vegetables delivered home from the few shops on TTK Road. The shop-owner maintained a small notebook in every house to jot down daily vegetable sales. I settled the bill once a month.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, our family used to travel in hand- rickshaws at George Town. We paid eight annas for a trip to China Bazaar from where we travelled in trams. LIC was the only high-rise building on Mount Road, and people thronged to see the majestic structure. I spent my childhood at George Town that was filled with row houses with common walls. These were later replaced by lorry godowns. There was no waterlogging at Parry’s Corner even during days of intense rain. I remember going by tram to see the Ripon Building and Spencer Plaza lit up during the Christmas season. Decorative lighting was a rare sight.

Affordable outing

I travelled to the Casino theatre in 1980s to watch Telugu movies. The movie outing was more affordable, and I spent ₹100, including travel and food. Some of the old theatres, like Rajakumari at T. Nagar and Kamadhenu at Luz Corner, have become commercial hubs now. Madras then had several exhibitions and sales for recreation and large parks were a relaxing space for people. I took part in flower arrangement during the flower shows held at My Ladye’s Garden near the Chennai Central station. Rajaji Hall too was a venue for several exhibitions and competitions. I won the first prize in a cookery contest organised to promote wheat recipes among people in 1975.

(As told to K. Lakshmi.)