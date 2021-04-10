‘TTK Road needs better bus connectivity’

The number of services plying through this stretch has been on a decline

Until some years ago, TTK Road was well connected by bus services. In stark contrast, one can now count the number of buses in their fingers. With only a trickle of bus services operating through this important road, commuters are forced to go in for private modes of transport.

Even the existing services leave a lot to be desired in terms of their frequency.

Number 45B, plying between Madipakkam bus terminus and Vivekanandar Illam, has a 40-minute frequency.

Route number 5C (Taramani to Broadway) and 41D ( Ambattur OT to Mandaveli) have shed many trips. To go to Adyar, commuters have to board 21G and alight at Mylapore tank bus stop for a connecting service. There is no direct bus from Alwarpet to Mylapore, T. Nagar and Adyar.

Route number 5B, plying between Mylapore and T. Nagar, has been stopped. A mini-bus operating between Mylapore and T. Nagar through C. P. Ramaswamy Road, C. V. Raman Road and Anna Salai has also been stopped. 12A is another service that has been completely stopped, says Rajan E. Murali, a long-time resident of Alwarpet.

Murali, points out that decades ago, 4C (Besant Nagar to Mint), 5 (Gandhi Nagar to Broadway), 12A (T. Nagar to Mylapore, later extended to Foreshore Estate and T. Nagar, covered educational institutions in Foreshore Estate, Mylapore, T. Nagar, and Alwarpet) were popular routes that passed through Alwarpet.

“We have been requesting the MTC to operate a bus between Mylapore and T. Nagar through Alwarpet,” says Murali.