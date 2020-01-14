TTDC to organise boating contest on January 16

This Thiruvalluvar Day, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has planned to make your visit to its boating houses more exciting with various competitions. TTDC’s facilities at Ooty, Kodaikanal, Pykara, Muttukadu and Mudaliarpet will host competitions on rowing and pedalling boats from 11 a.m. on January 16.

There won’t be any extra charge for participating in the competitions.

Those willing to take part can register on the spot, said a release.

The TTDC will also organise a hop-on, hop-off tour of Chennai city on Thursday.

The bus will take tourists to Island Grounds exhibition, Vivekananda House, Light House and Guindy Children's Park. Ticket fare will be ₹10 per person.

For details call 25333333, 25333444, 25333857, 25333850-54, 180042531111.