March 06, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

This summer, if you are planning to stay at any of the 25 hotels of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), they are offering a 15% special discount until this month end.

The Corporation owns over 50 properties located in prime locations, and nearly half of those are privately managed. Customers will get this special discount for rooms in places, including Madurai, Ooty, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Mamallapuram.

TTDC Managing Director C. Samayamoorthy said that the offer till March 31 for 25 of their properties was a very attractive one. “We have tied up with various platforms through which rooms of our properties can be booked. Tourists can also visit our website directly to book rooms. All our properties are located in prime locations and the room rents, even during season, are priced nominally.”

For those who want book tours, TTDC is seeing renewed interest in tours this summer, including three days to Ooty and three days to Kodaikanal, two days to Kolli Hills and two days to Yelagiri. The eight days tour, covering Madurai, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchi, and Puducherry is a popular one among people from the north, said a tour guide with TTDC. “They find TTDC tours and accommodations a safe bet since they are not very fluent with Tamil,” he said.

“We provide time for tourists to shop at specific locations during the tours. We also have tailor-made tours for guests who want to book their own stays, but want our vehicles and guides,” explained another official.

