GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTDC to offer 15% discount on rooms till end of March

March 06, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

This summer, if you are planning to stay at any of the 25 hotels of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), they are offering a 15% special discount until this month end.

The Corporation owns over 50 properties located in prime locations, and nearly half of those are privately managed. Customers will get this special discount for rooms in places, including Madurai, Ooty, Thanjavur, Coimbatore and Mamallapuram.

TTDC Managing Director C. Samayamoorthy said that the offer till March 31 for 25 of their properties was a very attractive one. “We have tied up with various platforms through which rooms of our properties can be booked. Tourists can also visit our website directly to book rooms. All our properties are located in prime locations and the room rents, even during season, are priced nominally.”

For those who want book tours, TTDC is seeing renewed interest in tours this summer, including three days to Ooty and three days to Kodaikanal, two days to Kolli Hills and two days to Yelagiri. The eight days tour, covering Madurai, Chidambaram, Thanjavur, Rameshwaram, Kanniyakumari, Tiruchi, and Puducherry is a popular one among people from the north, said a tour guide with TTDC. “They find TTDC tours and accommodations a safe bet since they are not very fluent with Tamil,” he said. 

“We provide time for tourists to shop at specific locations during the tours. We also have tailor-made tours for guests who want to book their own stays, but want our vehicles and guides,” explained another official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.