TTDC plans tour to Alanganallur jallikattu

This Pongal, for those looking to catch the famous jallikattu at Alanganallur near Madurai live, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is organising a tour from Chennai. TTDC will take passengers by an airconditioned vehicle. It will leave on January 16 at 9 p.m. to reach Madurai at 5.30 a.m. on January 17.
After breakfast, guests will reach Alanganallur by 10 a.m. and return to Madurai on the same day by 10 p.m. The next day would be spent in Madurai visiting the Meenakshiamman temple, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal, Gandhi Museum and Alagarkoil. The vehicles would leave Madurai at 10 p.m. on January 18. For bookings call 044-25333333/044- 25333444/044- 25333857/044- 25333850-54, 180042531111. Online booking is available at www.ttdconline.com, www.mttdonline.com.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.