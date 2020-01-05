TTDC plans tour to Alanganallur jallikattu

This Pongal, for those looking to catch the famous jallikattu at Alanganallur near Madurai live, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is organising a tour from Chennai. TTDC will take passengers by an airconditioned vehicle. It will leave on January 16 at 9 p.m. to reach Madurai at 5.30 a.m. on January 17.

After breakfast, guests will reach Alanganallur by 10 a.m. and return to Madurai on the same day by 10 p.m. The next day would be spent in Madurai visiting the Meenakshiamman temple, Thirumalai Nayakar Mahal, Gandhi Museum and Alagarkoil. The vehicles would leave Madurai at 10 p.m. on January 18. For bookings call 044-25333333/044- 25333444/044- 25333857/044- 25333850-54, 180042531111. Online booking is available at www.ttdconline.com, www.mttdonline.com.