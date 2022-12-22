TTDC opens renovated restaurant, kiosks at Vandalur zoo

December 22, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ministers K. Ramachandran, M. Mathiventhan, and  T.M. Anbarasan at the inauguration of Hotel Tamilnadu at Vandalur Zoo on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation’s (TTDC) recently renovated a restaurant at the Arignar Anna Zoo in Vandalur was inaugurated by Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan on Thursday.

The Minister also opened two food kiosks, “Quick Bites”, on the zoo premises.

It’s cool interiors with soft lighting and neatly arranged tables and seats make it a perfect place for refreshments for the visitors after a tiring tour of the zoo.

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran told presspersons that the restaurant was renovated at a cost of ₹42 lakh and the kiosks were set up at a cost of ₹15 lakh each.

Tourism Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said the TTDC had embarked on a plan to improve the ambience and food in the restaurants.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan, TTDC managing director Sandeep Nanduri, zoo director Srinivas Reddy and general manager L. Bharathidevi were present.

