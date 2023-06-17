HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTDC boathouses turn crowd-pullers this summer

A total of 13,11,157 peole have enjoyed rides in popular boathouses during these months throughout Tamil Nadu. In 2022, during the same period, 10,21,039 tourists used these facilities

June 17, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
There has been growing patronage to the boat rides at popular tourist spots in Tamil Nadu.

There has been growing patronage to the boat rides at popular tourist spots in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation’s (TTDC) 588 boats, water scooters, pedal boats and water cycles have been rather busy last April and May.

A total of 13,11,157 persons have enjoyed rides in popular boathouses during these months. In 2022, during the same period, 10,21,039 tourists used the facilities. The Ooty boathouse tops the list of TTDC’s boathouses with 6,81,140 tourists using the boats. It was followed by Kodaikanal with 2,29,840 users and then the boats at Yercaud saw 1,57,753 visitors.

TTDC managing director Sandeep Nanduri said new boathouses were coming up at Andipalayam in Tiruppur and Kolavai lake near Mahindra city in Chengalpattu district. Two boathouses at mangroves in Muthupettai and Muthukooda are under construction. The boathouse at Pichavaram mangroves is among the popular tourist spots. Recently, one boathouse was opened at Valangulam near Coimbatore.

“Over the last two years, the Corporation has purchased new boats for boathouses that witness crowds on weekends and during summers. More than boats, we purchase engines that last 6-8 years. These require frequent maintenance. Boats are made of FRP and need painting unless they break or suffer major damages,” he said.

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran, who recently reviewed the activities of the Tourism department, said the number of foreign tourists to the State rose to 4,42,337 till May this year from 4,07,139 in 2022. As far as domestic tourists were concerned, the numbers too saw a spike to 21.85 crore in 2022 from 11.53 crore in 2021. In 2023 till May, 12.21 crore domestic tourists visited various spots in the State.

Related Topics

Chennai / tourism

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.