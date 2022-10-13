TTDC accountant arrested for swindling funds after forging dead manager’s signature

Of the two joint signatories, one died in 2020 and the accused forged his signature and withdrew funds to meet emergency expenditure

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 19:22 IST

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of Central Crime Branch has arrested an accountant of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) for allegedly swindling ₹1.63 crore by forging the signature of a former manager who died two years ago.

According to police, Simon K. Chacko and K.S. Hariharan were working as manager and accountant of TTDC office located on Walajah Road, Triplicane, and both were signing authorities on cheques. After the demise of Chacko in 2020, Hariharan forged Chacko's signature on cheques and transferred the money from TTDC account to his personal accounts to meet routine expenditures or emergency purposes.

The fraud came to light during audit of accounts recently. Chief Financial Officer Ganesh Karthikeyan lodged a complaint with the police. On the orders of Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal, the EDF wing took up investigation and arrested K.S. Hariharan, 52, of Urappakkam. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a special court for CB CID and CCB cases.

