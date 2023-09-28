ADVERTISEMENT

TTD to distribute Gita books to students; plans to build choultries every 25 km on the way to Tirumala

September 28, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Devotees travelling on foot via Vellore and Periyapalam will be allowed to stay overnight in the dormitories in these choultries and also cook food

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, second from left, president of TTD local advisory committee in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry A.J. Sekar Reddy, flanked by THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. CEO L.V. Navaneeth, and The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, during the launch of the fourth edition of the coffee table book Tirumala The Seven Hills of Salvation published by The Hindu Group in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

 

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Thursday said copies of the Bhagavad Gita in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and English will be distributed among students.

The TTD was in the process of distributing one crore copies of the book translated into Telugu to students.  

Addressing journalists in Chennai, he said Chathrams (choultries) would be constructed every 25 km enroute to Tirupati via Vellore and Periyapalam for devotees who travel on foot to the hill shrine. These spaces will allow devotees to stay overnight in the dormitories and cook food. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Leopard sighting

With regard to leopard being on the prowl in Tirumala forests, Mr. Reddy said six animals had been caught so far and 170 Forest department personnel were combing the nearby forests for more animals. Traps had been placed at regular intervals and devotees climbing up the hill were being sent in groups along with security guards and forest department staff. Devotees with children up to the age of 12 were being allowed to climb up till 2 p.m. and adult only groups till 10 p.m., he added.  

Businessman A. J. Sekhar, who took over the post of chairman of LAC for the third term, said so far ₹19 crore funds had been collected from devotees for renovation and reconstruction of the Sri Venkateswara Perumal temple at T. Nagar. The bhumi puja would be held in six months. The TTD plans to hold more Thirukalyanams soon. A kalyana mandapam has been planned on 1.5 acres of land in Royapettah. 

Cofee table book

Earlier, Mr. Reddy released the fourth impression of Tirumala - The Seven Hills of Salvation, a coffee table book by The Hindu on the holy shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. THG Publishing Pvt. Ltd. L.V. CEO Navaneeth, The Hindu Businessline Editor Raghuvir Srinivasan, and Mr. Sekhar were present.  

The book, priced at ₹1,499, is available in The Hindu’s online bookstore at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/ 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US