15 hamlets pay homage to tsunami victims

Hundreds of fisherfolk from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts on Saturday paid homage to those who died in the tsunami of 2004.
Photos of those who died were exhibited in fishing villages, pots of milk and flowers were offered to the sea, silent processions taken out and candles were lit at small memorials in the villages.
Jalandhran Chettiyar of Arangamkuppam in Pulicat said the people from the 15 fishing villages did not venture into the sea on Saturday as had been the practice all these years.
“We held early morning prayers. It was in 2004 that we learnt that the sea could be so ferocious and there was something called a tsunami. From our area, two children and an elderly woman lost their lives in that tsunami,” he recalled.
K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said that though the tsunami had brought in unimaginable damage and loss of lives, it turned the government’s focus on fishing hamlets. “In under two years, they ensured infrastructure including roads, bridges and lighting. There were villages that could not be accessed from any main road but had connectivity only via another village and then through the seashore. All that changed. The government along with NGOs ensured that we were back on our feet within a short span,” he recalled.
