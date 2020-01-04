T.S. Sridhar alias Bharanitharan passes away

Cartoonist, playwright and traveller T.S. Sridhar alias Bharanitharan alias Marina passed away at his house in T. Nagar on Friday evening. He was 94 and was a bachelor. The multifaceted personality T.S. Sridhar was born to scholar T.N. Seshachalam and Rukmini on Christmas day in 1925. After his graduation in commerce, he found a calling in cartooning.

V.S. Srinivasan, alias VSV, his nephew and a writer, recalls how he initially started with cartoons under the name Cheeli and then started drawing as Sridhar in Swadesamithran. “He used to write travelogues and religious articles under the pen name Bharanitharan and he wrote dramas, steeped in humour, as Marina,” he says.

In 1956, he joined Ananda Vikatan and retired in 1986 as the journal's joint editor. “He was a very joyful person, but became serious when drawing cartoons. He was a very ardent devotee of Mahaperiyava of the Kanchi Mutt. He also had a troupe called Rasika Ranga. His plays were staged by the Kalanilayam troupe,” adds Mr. Srinivasan.

Cartoonist Keshav recalled how Mr. Sridhar brought him into the cartooning field. “I joined Ananda Vikatan in 1983 and he used to send me to the Music Academy to do music sketches. He was my source of encouragement for political cartoons,” says Mr. Keshav who recalls Mr. Sridhar as a good teacher. He adds that Mr. Sridhar was also very sharp in his observation. He had the knack of reading between lines. He would always catch hold of something a person would miss ordinarily,” adds Mr. Keshav.

Stage actor and television personality T.V. Varadharajen described him as a great playwright and a very humble person. “He was our guru. He taught us how to create family drama sans vulgarity. Seeing his drama, the audience would feel that they are sitting in their own house,” he explains. He recalls how he called him for a meeting in 2005 to discuss how to revive drama troupes.

After visiting many pilgrimage spots, Mr. Sridhar shared his experience through his articles in Ananda Vikatan, serialised as ‘Aalaya Darisanam.’ As many as 246 holy spots of Tamil Nadu were discussed elaborately.

He was was honoured with Kalaimamani in 1993. Mr. Sridhar was active until a few months ago. He is survived by his youngest brother T S Gopalakrishnan. Cremation will be at 3 p.m on Saturday.