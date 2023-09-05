HamberMenu
T.S. Chandrasekar elected Academic Governor of American College of Gastroenterology for India region

September 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

T.S. Chandrasekar, Chairman and Chief Interventional Gastroenterologist of MedIndia Hospitals, Chennai, has been elected Academic Governor of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) for the India region. 

The ACG is an international medical association of gastroenterologists, founded in 1932 with over 14,000 physicians from 86 countries as members. Dr. Chandrasekar will be taking over as the Academic Governor of the India region during the Annual Scientific Meeting of the ACG, scheduled on October 22 in Vancouver, Canada. He will be serving in this position for 2023 to 2026. 

During his tenure, Dr. Chandrasekar will be responsible for planning, implementing, mentoring and overseeing the academic programmes, research initiatives and in collaboration with ACG, for the benefit of Indian members of ACG. He will be focussing on enhancing the ability of ACG’s Indian members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders.

Earlier, Dr. Chandrasekar served as the honorary National President of Indian Society of Gastroenterology (2016-17). He is an Honorary Distinguished Professor of The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai, for Lifetime, since 2021.

