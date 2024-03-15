ADVERTISEMENT

T.S. Chandrasekar appointed member of World Gastroenterology Organization’s Scientific Programs Committee

March 15, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Chennai

The Padma Shri awardee will serve in the position for the next two years

The Hindu Bureau

T.S. Chandrasekar, chairman and chief gastroenterologist of MedIndia Hospitals, Chennai, has been appointed as a member of the Scientific Programs Committee of the World Gastroenterology Organization (WGO), United States of America (U.S.A.), a global federation of healthcare experts. A Padma Shri awardee, Dr. Chandrasekar will serve in the position for the next two years. He will be on the council to implement initiatives to develop and disseminate guidelines on issues in the clinical practice of gastroenterology and hepatology, promote public awareness of gastrointestinal and liver disorders, and promote multidisciplinary approaches to primary prevention, screening, early detection, and optimal care of digestive cancers, as part of the WGO’s objectives.

