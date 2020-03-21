Trucks off the road today as owners back PM’s call

Trucks transporting non-essential goods to other States have been asked to halt trips on Saturday.

This is in view of the nationwide people’s curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Only about 50% of the trucks had been running in the State for the past 20 days in the wake of economic slowdown. In Chennai, the number of sand lorry loads had dropped drastically over the past few days.

S. Yuvaraj, president, Tamil Nadu State Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation, said instead of the usual 6,000 sand loads, only 1,000 sand loads were being transported to the city daily. M-sand accounted for nearly 70% of sand loads provided to Chennai. The demand had come down as construction activity had slowed down with workers returning home fearing SARS-Cov-2 infection, he said.

While extending their support to “Janata Curfew”, members of South India Motor Transporters’ Associations, want the State and Union governments to consider their various demands, including relaxation in payments of monthly instalments of vehicle loans. “We are educating our members and drivers on the precautionary measures to be taken to avoid being exposed to the virus. We have asked the lorries to deliver goods by Saturday night and begin halting vehicles from early hours of Sunday.”

He sought the government’s support to help the industry affected by various issues, including poor demand, increase in toll rates and insurance. “Several vehicles are standing idle due to decrease in trips. It will take another three months for the industry to cope with the dip in demand. The government must provide relaxation in payment of tax and EMIs until the situation improves,” he added.