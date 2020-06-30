Truckers want reduction in fuel prices

The Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation has urged the Central Government to take immediate steps to reduce diesel prices.

Federation secretary R. Vangili said that in one month, diesel price had gone up by ₹9.50 a litre and petrol by ₹8 a litre.

“The government wanted truckers to help in movement of goods despite the pandemic and we are still doing our bit to reach essential goods to the public. But our demands are being ignored, which is unfair,” he said, adding that if prices are not rolled back, the Federation would call for an all-India strike after the lockdown.

Mr. Vangili said that vehicle owners were given time till June-end to pay taxes and insurance.

“The industry is at an all-time low and people are without any work for over three months now. We want a complete waiver of taxes, insurance premium and EMI interest rates for the duration,” he said.

Lorry owners and drivers have also been demanding medical insurance cover for COVID-19 since they are exposed to it due to ferrying essential goods. To stress this demand, they plan to start honking horns at traffic signals, toll plazas and other public places at 1 p.m. from tomorrow.