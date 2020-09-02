Truck mows down couple in hit-and-run at Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI

02 September 2020 00:20 IST

Angry public threw stones at trucks that passed by

A couple was were run over by a container lorry on Ennore Express Highway in Thiruvottiyur on Monday night.

Irate public vandalised container lorries passing on the highway.

The names of the victims were given as Shajahan, 38, and his wife Bena Begam, 30, of Thiruvottiyur. The couple were returning home on a two-wheeler after visiting a relative in Ennore. A container lorry rammed their vehicle from behind. They two fell down and were run over by the vehicle near Pattinathar temple.

The vehicle sped away without stopping and the couple died on the spot. Police personnel who were on duty allegedly did not make any effort to trace the container lorry. Angered over this, public gathered and threw stones on the container vehicles passing through the area.

Police officers rushed to the spot and pacified the angry public.