Truck driver killed as container falls on vehicle at Kamarajar Port

A truck driver was killed at Kamarajar Port in Ennore on Saturday when a container being moved by a crane accidentally fell on his vehicle.

The police identified the victim as Nagaraj, who was at the port to load the container on his truck. The accident occurred when the crane was moving the container to his vehicle at the Adani Container Terminal. Following the accident, other truck drivers staged a flash protest, alleging that safety guidelines for handling containers were not followed at the port.

The Minjur police registered a case and investigated. The truck drivers later dispersed from the site following talks and port operations resumed.

