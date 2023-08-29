Trough extending till Comorin area to bring rain, which may be heavy in some districts till September 1: IMD

August 29, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

A trough running from south interior Karnataka to Comorin area is set to bring widespread thunderstorms in the State till September 1. Rain may be of heavy intensity in some districts along the Western Ghats and northern districts for three days.

Weather stations, particularly in and around Chennai, received moderate to heavy rain during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Kodambakkam received 7 cm of rain, the highest in the State for the day followed by Vanagaram, Anna Nagar and Ambattur with 6 cm.

On Tuesday, places including Periyakulam (4 cm), Kodaikanal (3 cm) and Valparai (2 cm) received rain till 5.30 p.m.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said the trough, which was either weak or well marked for the past one week, was the cause behind convective activity followed by evening thunderstorms.

While a few places in the State are likely to get light to moderate rain till Friday, nine districts, including those along ghat areas and Madurai and Thanjavur have a possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday. Heavy rain may be more concentrated in north Tamil Nadu on Thursday and later spread over more districts.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said convective activity would be concentrated in south TN. It was normal for diurnal variations in the temperature level leading to thunderstorm activity during evening or night hours in this season particularly when there was no major system. The region would not get much respite as thunderstorm rains were not uniform.

On Tuesday too, Palayamkottai recorded a day temperature of 39 degree Celsius. Weather experts noted that places like Vellore and Palayamkottai would experience a spike in temperature when there is no clouding. Tamil Nadu has recorded an overall 18.3 cm of rainfall so far, which is 10% less than average for this season.

On IMD’s forecast that weak Southwest monsoon condition to continue till August-end, Y.E.A.Raj, former deputy director general of meteorology, said normally, break monsoon period occurs for 10-12 days. Prevalence of El Nino, which is a phenomenon that affects weather patterns, would have an overall impact on the monsoon and does not affect regions uniformly.

While moderate El Nino is being cited as one of the reasons for dry days during August, a single factor cannot be linked to such rain deficit or surplus, he said.

However, weather models have predicted rains may improve in September across the country and Tamil Nadu. The State may get 10-12 cm of rain.