Triplicane police personnel help horse owners from Chepauk tide over the crisis

Since the first lockdown in March, police officer S. Seetharam often adds a one-kilometre trek to his work.

From the Triplicane police station where he serves as Inspector (Crime), Seetharam walks to the State Guest House on Wallajah Road to check on the well-being of a group of people that he and his colleagues have taken under their wing.

These are families that own horses and used to make a living out of offering visitors to the Marina a run-around of the beach on horseback.

With their business in the doldrums due to the pandemic-induced restrictions, they needed help, which Seetharam and his colleagues at Triplicane police station have offered.

“These families have strong bonds with horses. Despite being out of work, they got feed for their horses, in the process even forgoing a day's meal for themselves. We were moved by their gesture towards these animals, and so we decided to help these families,” says Seetharam.

These families had migrated from Andhra Pradesh, along with their horses, decades ago. There are around 30 families and they are found on the stretch right under the MRTS line, near the State Guest House in Chepauk.

Before the lockdown, on an average, each family would earn anywhere between ₹ 1,200 and ₹1,500 every day. During weekends and holidays, their income would shoot up significantly.

Since March, when the first lockdown was clamped, they have been depending on voluntary contributions, including free dry rations, cooked food and safety kits, by welfare associations, individuals and the police.

During the initial phase of the lockdown when the movement of people was completely restricted, the police provided free food to these families every day.

The police also arranged for wheat bran for the horses. With the easing of lockdown restrictions, the local police have also helped them find alternative work. However, the local police led by Seetharam provides free lunch to the migrant families every Sunday. On these occasions, the horses are also fed.

Thirty-six-year-old, S. Nagaraj, a horse owner from this group, says: “The police supply us with food and ensure the safety of our families and horses when we go out for work.”