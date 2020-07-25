Triplicane police personnel go on ‘house visits’

Recently, six police personnel paid a visit to the houses on Big Street in Triplicane.

At the door of 65-year-old Mohammad Anwar, the police personnel enquired about his health as also his family’s well-being and gave away face masks, a hand sanitiser and a small booklet that contained preventive measures that ought to be taken to keep the novel Coronavirus at bay.

Triplicane Police District, which comprises 12 police stations including Anna Salai, Anna Square, Jam Bazaar, Egmore, Thousand Light, Nungambakkam, Choolaimedu and Muslim OP (Out Post), has many congested lanes and thickly-populated tenements. Hence, door-to-door campaigns by police personnel.

“Senior citizens, especially those living in congested areas, are more vulnerable. So, we wanted to pay special attention to this group,” says 49-year-old-Mannivannan, Inspector (L&O), Triplicane police.

Every day, a small police team from all the 12 police stations under Triplicane district visit different areas. They first give a talk about the preentive measures to be taken, and then distribute face masks and a booklet to the family.

In Triplicane, the police team visit congested areas including Gandhi Nagar, Satyavani Muthu (SM) Nagar near Island Grounds, Ellispuram (behind Devi theatre complex), Canal Bank Road and the Big Street.

Take the message

Printed in Tamil, the eight-page-booklet lists preventive measures including wearing face masks, using a handkerchief while sneezing and maintaining social distance.

The booklet is divided into three sections covering at-risk people which include the aged and those with comorbidities.

The booklet also deals with the diet that ought to be taken. More than 50,000 copies of the booklet have been distributed to households in the Triplicane police district, a majority of them in Triplicane.