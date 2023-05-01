Chennai police arrest two persons for stealing high-end bikes

May 01, 2023 10:46 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - Chennai

Action by a police patrol team in apprehending two persons who were allegedly attempting to rob a high-end two-wheeler near the Chepauk cricket stadium on Sunday, resulted in the recovery of 10 two-wheelers.

The Triplicane police arrested the two, identified as Suresh Rajan of Nellai and Mano of Thoothukudi. During an investigation they allegedly confessed to stealing Bullet vehicles. The police recovered a total of 10 two-wheelers from the two arrested persons. Both were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.