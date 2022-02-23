Triplicane police arrest three persons for murder of DMK functionary

Four members of the seven-member gang responsible for the murder, were arrested on Monday, police said

The Triplicane police have arrested the three remaining accused, who were absconding, after murdering M. Madan, a DMK functionary, at Pallavan Salai on Sunday night. The police team had earlier arrested four persons on Monday.

A police officer said that Madan had joined the DMK after switching sides from the AIADMK a few months ago. He was proceeding on a two-wheeler on Pallavan Salai on Sunday night, when a seven-member gang waylaid and murdered him with deadly weapons. Members of the public immediately alerted the Triplicane police, who inspected the spot and sent the patient to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital but he was pronounced brought dead.

While four accused were arrested on Monday, three more were arrested on Tuesday night. The three persons have been identified as Ajay alias Ajay Kumar, Madhi and Ramana. All the three are resident of the same area as the victim. He was murdered due to personal enmity, police said. The three were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The four accused arrested earlier were identified as Vinoth alias Vinothkumar, B. Ganapathy, J. Narendran and S. Hussain. They were nabbed from a hideout in Perumbakkam.