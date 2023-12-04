Triplicane Cultural Society meeting postponed to December 11

December 04, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Triplicane Cultural Society meeting which was scheduled to be held on Monday has been postponed to December 11 in view of the cyclone. It will be held at IOA auditorium in Royapettah at 5 pm.

