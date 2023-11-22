Trio who conducted interview at star hotel, cheated many job aspirants held 

November 22, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Job Racket Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested three suspects, including two women who allegedly cheated more than 100 job aspirants after receiving money under the pretext of getting jobs in Central and State government departments or nationalised banks. They also claimed that they were officers of those institutions and conducted interviews in star hotels to gain the confidence of the job aspirants.

The suspects have been identified as Renuga, 60, and Shyamaleeswari, 35, and Reggie Gnana Prakasam, 34. They were absconding ever since one of the victims lodged a police complaint. One of the complainant Palani of Madhavaram alleged that Renuga and her daughter were introduced to him through one Nagammal in 2019. They claimed that they were highly influential and known to top officials. They promised to get the complainant a job in the government departments or nationalised banks on payment of money. The duo and others received ₹3.37 lakh through online transactions and in cash from Palani in 2019 to get him a job in State Bank of India. They then cheated him by failing to get him the job as promised. The complaint was taken up by the Job Racket Wing of CCB.

The investigation revealed that the gang had collected in total ₹4.5 crore from more than 100 persons on promising them jobs in Central and State government departments. They also posed as government officers and conducted interviews at star hotels.

Meanwhile, the Job Racket Wing also arrested two other women who were running a consultancy firm and allegedly cheated more than 25 persons on the pretext of getting them teacher posts. Police said the complainant Arul Baskar of Vyasarpadi alleged that two suspects were running a consultancy and received money by promising to get a teacher post to his wife. Police arrested the duo who have been identified as Mercy Deepika, 41, of Adyar and V.Nithya Lakshmi, 42, of Saidapet. The duo had received ₹1 crore from 25 job aspirants, said police.