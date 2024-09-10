GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Trio arrested for assaulting youth at eatery

Published - September 10, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramapuram Police on Sunday arrested three persons for allegedly creating a ruckus and assaulting a youth at an eatery.

The police said that the trio, on Saturday night, went to an eatery run by K. Senthil Kumar, 47, of Koothapedu, Ramapuram. Since it was the closing time, Senthilkumar said there was no food available, following which the trio threatened him, and a quarrel ensued.

They assaulted Senthilkumar’s son, who was in the eatery, with stones and a wooden log, before fleeing the spot.

Based on a complaint, the police nabbed the trio -- R. Deepak, 21, A. Akash, 22, and A. Praveen Kumar, 24 -- on Sunday.

