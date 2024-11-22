Trinity Arts Festival begins

The 14th edition of the Trinity Arts Festival of India got underway at the Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore on Thursday with the presentation of lifetime achievement awards to violin maestro V. V. Subrahmanyam and Bharathanatyam dancer and guru Narthaki Nataraj. Bharata Kala Ratna award was presented to Bharathanatyam guru Sheela Unnikrishnan and Isai Perarasar award to Carnatic Vocalist Prince Rama Varma at the event.

Speaking after giving away the awards, N. Kumar, industrialist and Chairman of Group Corporate Board, Sanmar Group, commended sabhas such as Trinity for providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents. He said that the Sankara Schools also provided opportunities every year for their students to perform and express themselves.

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons, said that during the Margazhi season Chennai hosts over 1500 concerts making it one of the world’s largest music festivals. To this rich cultural milieu Trinity has made a significant contribution over the last decade and a half. A notable contribution is the participation of non resident Indians artists from other countries. These artists have shown deep commitment to the fine arts.

Murali Raghavan, convenor Trinity Arts said this year’s Dance festival was dedicated to Smt. Muthulakshmi, a philanthropist and the music festival to composer Maharaja Swathi Thirunal. R. Muthukumar, chairman, Trinity Arts was present on the occasion.

