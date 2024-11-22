 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trinity Arts Festival begins

Published - November 22, 2024 01:08 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Industrialist N. Kumar with the awardees at the 14th edition of the Trinity Arts Festival on Thursday.

Industrialist N. Kumar with the awardees at the 14th edition of the Trinity Arts Festival on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The 14th edition of the Trinity Arts Festival of India got underway at the Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore on Thursday with the presentation of lifetime achievement awards to violin maestro V. V. Subrahmanyam and Bharathanatyam dancer and guru Narthaki Nataraj. Bharata Kala Ratna award was presented to Bharathanatyam guru Sheela Unnikrishnan and Isai Perarasar award to Carnatic Vocalist Prince Rama Varma at the event.

Speaking after giving away the awards, N. Kumar, industrialist and Chairman of Group Corporate Board, Sanmar Group, commended sabhas such as Trinity for providing a platform for youngsters to showcase their talents. He said that the Sankara Schools also provided opportunities every year for their students to perform and express themselves. 

N. Ravi, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons, said that during the Margazhi season Chennai hosts over 1500 concerts making it one of the world’s largest music festivals. To this rich cultural milieu Trinity has made a significant contribution over the last decade and a half. A notable contribution is the participation of non resident Indians artists from other countries. These artists have shown deep commitment to the fine arts. 

Murali Raghavan, convenor Trinity Arts said this year’s Dance festival was dedicated to Smt. Muthulakshmi, a philanthropist and the music festival to composer Maharaja Swathi Thirunal. R. Muthukumar, chairman, Trinity Arts was present on the occasion. 

Published - November 22, 2024 01:08 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.