Trim those ‘tresses’ at the roundabout near Anna Nagar East

Dense vegetation in the traffic gardens does not do much for the safety of motorists from Pulla Avenue and First Main Road

November 21, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Special Correspondent

Lying in the liminal zone between Shenoy Nagar and East Anna Nagar, this roundabout serves three roads (Pulla Avenue, First Main Road and Link Road) with varying degrees of favour.

The effectiveness of a roundabout is measured by the ease with which vehicular traffic circumnavigates it. From their experience of this roundabout, motorists from Pulla Avenue heading into Link Road would in all likelihood mark down its performance. This roundabout seems to cause a veil to come over their eyes: they complain it does not afford a clear view of motorists coming from First Main Road. There are two reasons for this, one obvious and the other requires a study and a validation.

The dense vegetation on the median of First Main Road in East Anna Nagar

The dense vegetation on the median of First Main Road in East Anna Nagar | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The evident cause is the overgrowth of the vegetation on the traffic garden in the median on First Main Road. It strangely sports a couple of medium-sized trees which would only continue to soar for the skies. Trimming the ornamental plants, which include frangipani, and having the young trees transplanted on soil elsewhere can address the issue to a significant extent. In fact, the vegetation in the central, circular traffic garden (the very roundabout) also needs “hairdressing”; so does the vegetation on Link Road. These two acts would particularly benefit motorists from First Main Road that head into Pulla Avenue.

The other possible factor has to do with the roundabout as a design. One line of thought is that the space around the roundabout could be increased by having small parts of the three medians subsumed in it — the ones on First Main Road, Link Road and Pulla Avenue.

Due to any of these reasons or both (overgrown vegetation and possible limitations of the roundabout design), motorists from First Main Road seeking to enter Pulla Avenue also struggle around the roundabout, vehicular traffic from Link Road often catching them by surprise, and the one from Pulla Avenue too but to a lesser degree.

