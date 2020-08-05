Tributes to be paid to Mrs. YGP

CHENNAI

05 August 2020 00:11 IST

Commemoration event planned on August 8

Celebrities and alumni of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) group of schools will pay tributes to the life and accomplishments of educationist Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, popularly known as Mrs. YGP from 5.30 p.m. on August 6.

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu is expected to inaugurate the series of events and deliver the first ‘Smt. Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy Memorial Lecture’ online on Thursday evening. This will be streamed live on the school’s YouTube channel PSBB Vidyashakthi.

Mrs. YGP, who was among the first women in the field of journalism in the State, died last year at the age of 93.

She had worked in The Hindu and had written regularly for its Sport & Pastime magazine. She had a B.Ed, M.Ed and M.A. (History) to her credit and started the first PSBB school in 1958.

Series of programmes

As a tribute to the late educationist, PSBB has planned a three-fold programme, including the Mrs. YGP Memorial Lecture Series — an annual event, a national quiz for middle school children on India and Indianness, spanning an entire month culminating this year on Teacher’s Day.

This quiz will be conducted by quizmaster Giri ‘Pickbrain’ Balasubramanium with digital support from Tata Consultancy Services.

A coffee table book The Woman of Our Lives will be released as part of the events.

The tributes from students and alumni of PSBB schools and exponents from different fields of education and performing arts will be on for a month.

A homage will be presented by I for India and Bharat Kalachar on August 8.

Celebrities, including Carnatic vocalist P. Unnikrishnan, dancer Shobana, vocalist Abhishek Raghuraman, ophthalmologist Dr. Mohan Rajan, actor and director Mouli, actor A.R. Srinivasan (ARS), dancer and guru Padma Subrahmanyam will pay tributes online in the programme that will be compered by actors Y. Gee. Mahendra and Madhuvanthii.

It can be viewed live on www.iforindia.uk, www.facebook.com/ iforindia.uk, and YouTube channels of Ygm Galatta and Tom Mediaas, said a press release here.