Chennai

Tribunal in Chennai awards ₹41.67 lakh kin of accident victim

more-in

Victim was hit by a lorry and died on the spot in 2012

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has awarded compensation of about ₹41.67 lakh to kin of a sales executive who died in a road accident seven years ago.

C.T. Mohan, 49, was proceeding towards Ambattur Estate in his motorcycle when he was hit by a lorry. He was thrown out of his vehicle and came under the wheels of the lorry, which crushed his skull and body, according to the petition filed by his family members. The accident took place on June 30, 2012, they added.

S. Karthikeyan, the driver of the lorry, Bavani Transport, the owner of the vehicle and United India Insurance Co Ltd, the insurer of the lorry, were named as respondents.

The Tribunal noted that though the insurance firm had denied the manner of the accident and nature of the death, the FIR copy, post-mortem certificate among other records clearly proved that the accident had occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the lorry. It directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation and recover it from the transport company.

Out of the total compensation, the wife of the deceased is entitled to get ₹16,67,400 and the daughters of the deceased are entitled to get ₹7,50,000 each. The son of the deceased, minor at the time of accident, is entitled ₹10,00,000, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
road accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 1:14:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/tribunal-in-chennai-awards-4167-lakh-kin-of-accident-victim/article30170920.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY