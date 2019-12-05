Tribunal in Chennai awards ₹41.67 lakh kin of accident victim

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has awarded compensation of about ₹41.67 lakh to kin of a sales executive who died in a road accident seven years ago.

C.T. Mohan, 49, was proceeding towards Ambattur Estate in his motorcycle when he was hit by a lorry. He was thrown out of his vehicle and came under the wheels of the lorry, which crushed his skull and body, according to the petition filed by his family members. The accident took place on June 30, 2012, they added.

S. Karthikeyan, the driver of the lorry, Bavani Transport, the owner of the vehicle and United India Insurance Co Ltd, the insurer of the lorry, were named as respondents.

The Tribunal noted that though the insurance firm had denied the manner of the accident and nature of the death, the FIR copy, post-mortem certificate among other records clearly proved that the accident had occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of the lorry. It directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation and recover it from the transport company.

Out of the total compensation, the wife of the deceased is entitled to get ₹16,67,400 and the daughters of the deceased are entitled to get ₹7,50,000 each. The son of the deceased, minor at the time of accident, is entitled ₹10,00,000, it said.