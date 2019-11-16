Tribunal awards ₹78.65 lakh compensation to kin of road accident victim

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai has awarded a compensation of ₹78.65 lakh, to parents of K. Venkata Sathya Narayana, a 26-year old engineer who died in a road accident in March 2015.

According to the petition filed by his parents Nagarajamma and K. Venkata Subbarao, the deceased was riding his motorcycle towards Duraipakkam and skidded as the bike ran over scraps (banana stem) that fell from a garbage lorry.

At that time, an Innova car hit the motorcycle at high speed and dragged him, with his motorcycle to some distance. Narayana sustained head injuries and died on the spot, they said.

The accident happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the driver of both the car and lorry, they alleged and named the owners of the respective vehicles and their insurers as respondents. The United India Insurance Co. Ltd and The Bharati Axa General Insurance Co. Ltd were the insurers for the car and tipper lorry respectively.

Based on the FIR and other records, the Tribunal noted that the accident had occurred only due to the rash and negligent driving of the drivers of the lorry and car.

“The FIR was also registered against both the drivers, though the charge-sheet was filed only against the driver of the Innova car. This tribunal comes to a conclusion that both the drivers were responsible for the accident,” it said.

The Tribunal directed the insurers to pay the compensation, which would be split equally between the parents of the deceased.