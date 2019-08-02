Tribunal awards ₹1.5 crore to accident victims

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has awarded a compensation of ₹1.5 crore to multiple victims in a road accident case.

According to the petitions, on December 25, 2006, at 8.30 a.m., Gayathiri, along with her mother Gomathi and brother Shivram, and Tejaswini, along with her parents, were travelling from Pallikaranai to the Thiruvannamalai temple in a Tata Sumo. They were accompanied by their relative Balamurugan and his wife Shanmugasundari.

While proceeding near Acharapakkam, the driver, due to overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle fell into a pit on the road’s left and turned upside down. The passengers sustained fatal and grievous injuries.

In the accident, Gayathiri, apart from sustaining an injury, lost her brother and mother. Tejaswini, apart from sustaining an injury herself, lost her parents. Balamurugan was injured and lost his wife.

Gayathiri, along with her father, filed three petitions, while three-year-old Tejaswini had filed three petitions for compensation, through her uncle R. Madasamy. Balamurugan filed two claim petitions. They named K. Meena, owner of the vehicle, and National Insurance Co. Ltd., the insurer of the vehicle, as respondents.

The Tribunal held that the accident was due to the rash and negligent driving of the Tata Sumo driver.

It awarded a compensation of ₹87,000, ₹9,25,000 and ₹15,59,000 to Gayathiri for the injuries she sustained, the loss of her brother and mother.

Tejaswini was awarded ₹15,41,000, ₹90,96,200 and ₹50,000 for the loss of her parents and the injury she sustained. R. Balamurugan was awarded ₹16,21,250 for the death of his wife and ₹2,71,200 for the injuries he sustained.