Tribunal awards ₹1 crore to kin of accident victim

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has awarded a compensation of about ₹1.10 crore to kin of a 28-year old techie, who died in a road accident in 2012.

On 31 October 2012, P. Rakesh riding his motorcycle on Sardar Patel Road in Chennai was knocked down by a tanker lorry in front of Regional Labour Institute, according to petition filed by his parents R. Padmakumar and P. Yasotha Devi. The lorry ran over the hip of Rakesh, who sustained multiple injuries and died on the way to hospital, they added.

S. Ganthimathi the owner of the water tanker lorry, and The New India Assurance Co Ltd (insurer for the vehicle), were named as respondents. In its response, the insurance firm denied the manner of accident and fatal injuries sustained by the deceased and alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the deceased, who rode the motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner with uncontrollable speed.

Based on the FIR copy, a copy of the chargesheet and the post-mortem report, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the tanker lorry driver.

It directed the insurance firm to pay the compensation, out of which the deceased parents are entitled to get ₹55,17,850 each.