Tribunal asks MTC to pay ₹2.05 lakh compensation to flower vendor

The woman was hurt in accident on July 16, 2016

The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal, Chennai, has directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay compensation of about ₹2.05 lakh to a flower vendor injured in a road accident four years ago.

In her petition, Ponnammal said on July 16, 2016, when she was walking along the R.G. Salai near Tharamani SRP tools, an MTC bus hit her.

As a result, the petitioner said she was injured and alleged that the bus driver was responsible for the accident and sought compensation from MTC.

In its reply, MTC denied the allegations and said the bus driver tried to alert the pedestrian by sounding horn and applied brakes, in vain.

The transport utility claimed that the driver was not responsible for the accident.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioner had proved her case while the MTC driver had not produced proper evidence and not taken steps to quash the said FIR filed against him.

Based on the medical records and FIR it said the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent act of the driver of the MTC bus and awarded the compensation.