ADVERTISEMENT

Trial runs begin at new integrated terminal at Chennai airport

April 25, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The next trial will occur on April 28 with the arrival and departure flights of IndiGo airlines

The Hindu Bureau

The trials will continue for sometime with more flights from different airlines till the operations stabilise in the new terminal | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Passengers who flew through the US-Bangla Airlines were the first to use the new integrated terminal at the Chennai airport on Tuesday, as the trials commenced.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the flight from Dhaka arrived in the city at 1.06 p.m. with 191 passengers and subsequently left for Dhaka at 2.16 p.m. with 192 passengers.

“The trial operation went smoothly with the cooperation of all airport stakeholders while facilities, including check-in, immigration, customs, ATRS, baggage handling systems, fixed link bridges’ and aerobridges were methodically operated for seamless functionality complying with the Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT*) process,” a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The next trial will occur on April 28 with the arrival and departure flights of IndiGo airlines, the release said. The trials will continue for sometime with more flights from different airlines till the operations stabilise in the new terminal. As of now, only narrow-body aircraft will be operated in this building, but by the end of next month, wide-body aircraft will begin operations too, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US