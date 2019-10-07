Trial run of waste incinerator begins in city

With the Chennai Corporation starting trial run for the first waste incinerator in the city, civic officials are keeping their fingers crossed.

Using the incinerator, civic officials have started burning dry waste, including plastics, reducing them to ashes composed primarily of carbon.

Clearance of the project by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials next week holds the key to development of incinerators across the city for decentralised waste processing.

“A total of 10 tonnes of dry waste in Manali has been burnt at 1,000 degrees Celsius. Carbon is the end product. There is no pollution,” said an official.

Cause of pollution

However, experts have pointed to the pollution caused by such incinerators in various parts of the world. City residents may also start protesting against the incinerators.

The first incinerator has been commissioned using CSR funding. As the number of residents in the vicinty of the first waste incinerator in Manali is less, the civic body is not expecting any resistance.

“Other incinerators will be installed under the public-private partnership model,” said an official. The civic body has also issued a work order for a waste incinerator with 50 tonne-capacity in Kodungaiyur.

Previous initiatives of the Chennai Corporation to install incinerators for waste management have failed in the past decade.