Trial run of Vande Metro from Chennai Beach to Katpadi Junction railway stations held

Published - August 03, 2024 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The air-conditioned 12-coach train is a variant of Vande Bharat that has been manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory. It can be operated at a speed of 110 kmph and is designed for inter-city travel of 150-200 km

The Hindu Bureau

The Vande Metro train near Perambur Loco Works in Chennai during its trial run to Katpadi Junction railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A new rake of Vande Metro was operated as a trial run in the city by the Southern Railway on Saturday. 

A press release from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) said Janak Kumar Garg, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS), inspected the operation of the first rake of Vande Metro, which is a variant of Vande Bharat manufactured in the ICF. The air-conditioned 12-coach train can be operated at a speed of 110 kmph and is designed for inter-city travel of 150-200 km. This is set to make short-distance inter-city trips comfortable for passengers with improved safety features.

The CCRS also held a meeting with Subba Rao, General Manager of the ICF, to know about the technical features and improved passenger amenities provided in the Vande Metro train. The CCRS conducted a speed trail of Vande Metro between Villivakkam and Walajah Road, along with senior officers of the ICF and Southern Railway.

A senior ICF official said the Vande Metro, which was similar to the Vande Bharat train, had already been announced in the Railway Budget 2023-24. The Vande Metro, which was brought from the Villivakkam yard, departed from the Chennai Beach railway station at 9 a.m. and reached the Katpadi Junction railway station at 11.55 a.m. After a small interval, the train left Katpadi at 12.05 p.m. and arrived back at the Chennai Beach railway station at 2 p.m.

